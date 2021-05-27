President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Alhaji Ashafa Ajibola Erogbogbo as he turns 95 on Friday May 28, 2021, thanking God on his behalf for the gift of longevity, in sound mind and body.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, on Thursday, the president commended the cosmopolitan exposure of Erogbogbo, which saw him working in different regions of the country as a young man, before retiring and going into private business.

Also commendable, according to the president, is Alhaji Erogbogbo’s almost 70 years marriage to Alhaja Abeke, which terminated only on February 1, this year, when the latter passed on.

The union produced illustrious children, among whom is Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman, Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

“President Buhari rejoices with the entire Erogbogbo family, friends and well-wishers on the auspicious milestone, wishing the nonagenarian greater service to God and humanity,” the statement read.