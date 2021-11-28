Buhari, Governors, others grace Gov. Ikpeazu son’s wedding

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors, Captains of Industries and other dignitaries graced Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu son’s wedding.

Ikpeazu’s son, Jachimike, wedded his heartthrob, Chidinma Onwuenyi, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ceremony was conducted by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

Buhari, who was represented by Dr. Uche Ogah, the Minister for State for Mines and Steel, advised the couple to make God the bedrock of their marriage by praying together.

He urged the couple to uphold family values in their efforts to build a solid home and become a blessing to their generation.

Buhari prayed God to make the new union to be blissful and a huge success to serve as a model for young people to imitate.

Also, Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, said that the event was a reminder that marriage remained a union that ought to be celebrated with love.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented by Mrs. Ogonnia Umahi, wife of the Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, prayed God to bless the couple with love and understanding.

The Chairman of the event, Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, said that the event was a clear indication that the couple is highly favoured.

Udom said that the union would yield fruits that would be a blessing to the couple and their family.

Earlier, Ikpeazu described the occasion as a special event as it had given him the opportunity to witness his son’s move into a new phase of life.

The governor thanked the guests present at the event, noting that their presence added colour to the wedding.

He added that the outpouring love from them was overwhelming.

He said that their show of love would inspire the couple to make conscious efforts in making a success out of their marriage.

Other dignitaries who attended the wedding included Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

Others were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Senator Theodore Orji (PDP-Abia Central), former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim and former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi, among others.