President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Senator Gbenga Ashafa as the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority.

This was made known on Wednesday.

Also, President Buhari appointed Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin as Executive Director Business Development in charge of Commercial, Corporate and Social Housing

The appointments take immediate effect.

Ashafa was elected to the Senate as the Action Congress of Nigeria candidate from Lagos East Senatorial District in April 2011.

Ashafa was inaugurated as a second-term senator representing the Lagos East Senatorial District in the 8th Senate on June 9, 2015.

He was also a member of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress as well as the Vice Chairman (South West) of the Southern Senators Forum.