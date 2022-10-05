Buhari gives award to outstanding Police Officer for returning $200,000 bribe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented SP Daniel Amah with a Public Service Integrity Award for displaying exceptional courage and integrity in the discharge of his duties.

The Senior Police Officer, an indigene of Plateau State, received the award from President Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday.

This was at the 4th National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public sector, with the theme: “Corruption and the Education Sector.”

Amah, a Divisional Police Officer in Bompai, Kano, rejected $200,000 bribe to sweep under the carpet a case involving one Ali Zaki, a Bureau De Change Operator, who connived with other criminally minded individual to rob a Nigerian (names withheld) to the tune of $750,000.

Amah, who handled the case, rejected the $200,000 bribe to kill the case and brought the suspect to book.

In his remarks, Buhari congratulated the awardee for his outstanding behaviour and used the medium to call on other Nigerians holding public offices to emulate the gesture, emphasising: “We need to kill corruption for Nigeria to move forward.”