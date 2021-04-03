President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof. Olu Obafemi, renowned author, playwright and recipient of the 76th Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) award (2018), on his 71st birthday, April 4, 2021, joining the academia to celebrate with the Professor of English and Dramatic Literature, who retires from the services of the University of Ilorin.

The President rejoiced with the scholar, who had his first play published in 1974 as an undergraduate and has remained consistent in writing, teaching and consulting, sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience to uplift many and create opportunities for others.

The president’s message was conveyed in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina on Saturday.

According to the statement, the President felicitated with family members, friends and associates of Obafemi, including the network of highly resourceful relationships built over the years as President of Association of Nigerian Authors, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Chairman of the Nigerian Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG), Director of Research at National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), and studying and researching in University of Sheffield and University of Leeds.

As the dramatist turns 71 and gets honoured with a retirement luncheon on his birthday, President Buhari believes his wisdom and knowledge will continue to resonate, praying that the Almighty God will bless him with longer life and good health for greater service to humanity.