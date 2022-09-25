Buhari felicitates with Paul Unongo at 87

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Minister of Steel Development, Paul Unongo, on his 87thbirthday, which holds Monday, September 26, 2022.

The President, in a statement signed Sunday, by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the elder statesman for a life of service to the nation and humanity.

The President hailed the political leader for his principled and philosophical outlook on life, which guides his choices in business, politics and governance, with a preparedness to give more than he receives, and spend his time and resources in improving the lives of others.

Buhari noted the sacrifices, selflessness and resilience of the nationalist, who worked many years as a banker, before returning to school to obtain his B.SC, M.SC and doctorate in Experimental Psychology in Canada and London, returning to Nigeria to lecture in the university and contributing to major political and constitutional reforms.

As founder of the Paul Unongo Foundation turns 87, the President celebrates with his family members, friends and associates.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will continue to bless and keep the political leader and his family.