Buhari felicitates with Oba Tejuoso at 85

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family and friends of the Osile of Oke Ona Egbaland, Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso, in celebrating his 85th birthday, February 19, 2023, rejoicing with the royal father for peaceful and harmonious reign.

President Buhari in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina felicitates with sons and daughters of Egbaland, Government and people of Ogun State, as they roll out the drums in thanksgiving for the life of Oba Tejuoso, who ascended the throne of his fathers with high expectations and has diligently provided strong and visionary leadership, with many testifying of his broad-mindedness, charity and wisdom.

The President extols the royal father for looking after the poor and underprivileged and creating a legacy of brothers’ keeper in his domain, consistently engaging governments on behalf of Egbaland and encouraging the citizens on civic duties.

Buhari commends the Osile of Oke Ona Egbaland for providing support structures for governments, at state and national levels, and contributing to peace and stability.

The President prays that the Almighty God will bless and keep the royal father.