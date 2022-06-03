Buhari felicitates with classmate, Juventus Ojukwu at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to his classmate at the Military Training School in 1962, Hon. Juventus Chijioke Ojukwu, as he turns 80.

The President in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Femi Adeshina recalled the grueling drills and training with the then cadet officer-in-training, and how they eventually got commissioned as officers of the Nigerian Army.

Buhari saluted 60 years of relationship with the former House of Representatives member, who represented Idemili Federal Constituency, in the Second Republic, and wished him longer days in good health, and greater service to God and humanity.

The President equally lauded the All Progressives Congress stalwart for his abiding faith in Nigeria, pledging that the country will realize her vast potential, despite all odds.