Buhari felicitates with Chief Olutayo Soyode on 80th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chief Olutayo Soyode on his 80th birthday, January 29th, 2023.

In particular, the President joins his son-in-law, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, family, close friends and associates to felicitate with the esteemed octogenarian.

The President used the occasion to celebrate a worthy patriot and a man of honour, with strong commitment to family values, education and Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

President Buhari acknowledged the contributions of Chief Soyode to national development, including in his role as a trained marine engineer, and in politics. He was a stalwart of the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, and remains a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, where he is a member of the Presidential Campaign Council.

A longstanding progressive, he was a strong member of the Unity Party of Nigeria, founded by his late father-in-law, the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, (SAN) during the Second Republic.

Chief Soyode, who was an active follower of the late Premier of Western Region, has shown exemplary leadership qualities as a public intellectual and someone who is very passionate about education, people and giving back to his community and nation.

As Chief Soyode turns 80, President Buhari wishes him many more years of impact from his plethora of wisdom and life experiences that the younger generation, and the nation at large, will surely benefit from.

The President prays for God’s continued guidance and good health for him.