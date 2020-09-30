President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends and the media community to celebrate frontline journalist, Tony Iyare, as he hits the Diamond age on October 1, 2020.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Adesina said: “With more than three decades of reporting, editing, and public commentary tucked into his belt, Iyare also served as Special Adviser on Media to the then Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State.

“The President wishes him many more decades of commitment and contribution to the profession he loves so much, praying for long life and prosperity.”