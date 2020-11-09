President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated accomplished broadcaster, businessman and philanthropist, Otunba Deji Osibogun as he turned 65 on November 9.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, the president noted with delight how Osibogun built a career at the Nigerian Television Authority.

“Osibogun later became a founding member of the Ogun State Television Service, which he helped nurture to stardom.

“He (Osibogun) then went into business, and having attained economic success, promoted Space FM in Ibadan, Oyo State, thus maintaining his love for broadcasting, as an entrepreneur.’’

The president shared in the joy of the Osibogun family, the media, particularly the broadcast industry, wishing the Otunba Obaloja of Ijebuland longer life, with more accomplishments.

Buhari also saluted Osibogun’s commitment to youth development, urging him to remain relentless, particularly at a time that the Federal Government was determined to chart a more fulfilling course for the younger generation.