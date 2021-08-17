Buhari felicitates President of Nigerian Baptist Convention, Israel Akanji, at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji, on his 60th birthday.

Buhari felicitates the cleric for the milestone, congratulating him on a life dedicated to the service of God, country and humanity.

In particular, the president noted Rev. Akanji’s compassion, abhorrence to violence and his biblical posture on all national issues, with clear preference for dialogue, peace and the wellbeing of society.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), President Buhari said believed that Dr. Akanji’s commitment to improving the lives of many through preaching and teaching the gospel reveals his love for God and his people.

He urged the religious leader to continue to use his wealth of knowledge and experience to serve the nation.

President Buhari then prayed for the wellbeing of Dr. Akanji and his family.