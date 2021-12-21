Buhari felicitates Fred Ohwahwa, journalist as he turns 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent felicitations to Fred Ohwahwa, journalist, editor and communicator on his 60th birthday on December 22, 2021.

The President wishes the former Editor of The Guardian On Sunday well and many more years of fruitful service to the country and humanity in general.

A former Financial Secretary of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Ohwahwa, has, over the past decades, played a major role in the communications industry in Nigeria as a journalist and working in the oil and gas industry. He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the International Press Institute (IPI).

The President notes that Ohwahwa is one of those deepening the frontiers of free speech and responsible journalism in Nigeria by his contributions to various organizations – both academic and professional, in the communications industry.

For about two decades, he was in the corporate world contributing his quota to the evolution of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, by his enlightening interventions to ensure a better understanding by the general public.

A fervent believer in community service, Ohwahwa has, over the years, “demonstrated his commitment to the development and well-being of his local community of Ekakpamre in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. He is highly regarded by his people for his generosity and passion for building a better society. He has shown that we all can contribute to the development of this country and not necessarily only when you are in government.”