Buhari felicitates former governor, Donald Duke, at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, as he marks his 60th birthday on September 30, 2021, joining family and friends to rejoice with the political leader, whose antecedents continue to inspire hope in a new generation of leaders.

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president affirmed that the leadership strides of the former governor reverberated across the country, with innovative and creative strategies of development that placed Nigeria on the spotlight for rapid urban development, agriculture, industrialization, hospitality and tourism.

“President Buhari believes Duke, who was elected governor in his 30s in 1999, provided a visionary and focused style of leadership that showcased the potential in Nigerian youths, projecting the loyalty, dedication and sense of patriotism that heralded nationalist movements and consolidated the country’s unity.

“The president notes the maturity and measured disposition of the former governor, even in opposition for many years, working diligently to promote peace, good governance and virility of democratic institutions that will benefit the country,” he said.