Buhari felicitates China on 72nd anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent goodwill message to President Xi Jinping on the 72nd anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, October 1, 2021.

The president lauds 50 years of robust diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and China, noting that it has yielded benefits for both countries.

He expressed his expectation of an uplift in bilateral ties between the two nations.

President Buhari’s letter reads: “On the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on behalf of the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The past 50 years have witnessed a rapid development of Nigeria-China relations. The bilateral cooperation has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the two countries and their peoples.

“Nigeria highly commends the tremendous strides in poverty eradication and the great success in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects achieved by China under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, which just celebrated its centenary anniversary this year.

“I attach great importance to Nigeria-China relations. While the meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be convened soon this year, I am looking forward to working with you within the framework of FOCAC, to uplift the bilateral relations to a new level.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, our warmest congratulations and the assurances of my personal regards.”