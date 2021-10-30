Buhari felicitates Adebutu Kensington, aka Baba Ijebu, at 86

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with consummate entrepreneur and trail-blazing investor, Chief Adebutu Kessington, as he celebrates his 86th birthday.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja.

The President “saluted the renowned philanthropist, selfless leader and founder of Kessington Adebukola Adebutu Foundation” for his services to God and humanity in various capacities, making it his core value to bring succour to the helpless in the society.

He commended the driving force behind Baba Ijebu for continually providing wise counsels and investing in human capital development for Nigerians of all shades to express themselves towards fulfilling their potentials.

President Buhari joined family, friends and associates in thanking God for the life of Adebutu, praying that the Giver of life would bless him with more in good health to continue to mentor Nigerians within and outside his community.

