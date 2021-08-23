Buhari, father-in-law, others attend luncheon for Yusuf, Zahra + Photos

President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, were among dignitaries at the luncheon organised for Yusuf and Zahra Buhari..

The event, held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, concluded their wedding ceremonies.

The events started on Friday.

Yusuf took Zahra, daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, as wife at a ceremony in Bichi, Kano State on Friday.

The wedding Fatiha was conducted at the Emir’s Palace with the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, presiding, after payment of N500,000 as dowry.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata stood as representative of the bride, while Alhaji Mamman Daura stood for the bridegroom during the wedding Fatiha.

Yusuf and Zahra played host to the President, Vice President, governors, other politicians and business moguls from within and outside the country during the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that pictorial reports from the colourful event indicated many dignitaries, including wives of foreign heads of state, were in attendance.

Among those in attendance included the Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo; Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The father of the bride and Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, and some state governors were also in attendance.

Also at the event were former First Ladies: Patience Jonathan, Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua and Hajiya Maryam Abacha; First Lady of Niger Republic, Hadiza Ben Mabrouk; and First Lady of Guinea Bissau, Dinisia Reis Embalo.

Some wives of state governors and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, were also sighted at the event.

It would be recalled that Ado-Bayero was presented with Staff of Office by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Saturday in Bichi.