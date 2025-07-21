Buhari family thanks Nigerians for support during burial, prayers

Malam Mamman Daura, the most senior family member of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, has thanked Nigerians for their support and solidarity with the family.

This was revealed by Malam Garba Shehu, with the family head saying the participation of Nigerians from all spheres of life made the sad moment bearable.

Daura said that the support by President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Senator Remi, was a comfort to the family.

He lauded the entire government cabinet, members of the national and state assemblies, present and past state governors, and religious and community leaders for their roles .

He said: “It is truly comforting to receive such support from the President and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who went to the United Kingdom, and here in Daura, for the days he and the ministers spent during the mourning period.

“These have instilled confidence in all of us to face this loss with courage.

“We are deeply grateful to the President for his thoughtful gestures in declaring a public holiday and renaming the University of Maiduguri after Buhari.

“Our gratitude also goes to leaders of the various countries around the globe who either came in person, sent representatives, sent letters, or placed personal telephone calls to commiserate with us.

“Of special note were those of the King of England, King Charles 111, the Secretary General of the United Nations, the Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, the Chairman of the African Union, and that of the Committee of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS countries, and our former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.”

Daura said though the death of Buhari was an irreparable loss, the general positive reaction was a balm to the family the deceased left behind.

He also singled out for mention Vice President Kashim Shettima and his wife, all state governors, and all those that visited the family in the UK and Daura.

He added: “We express our deep appreciations to former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar, Architect Namadi Sambo, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as well as to the President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Honorable Tajuddeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and the other leaders and members of the National and State Assemblies.

“We do sincerely thank the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume and his predecessor in office, Boss Mustapha, the current Chief of Staff, Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila and his predecessor, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, former and serving members of the cabinet in both administrations for their activities in these events and their comforting words.

“We are very pleased with the amazing gestures of our traditional leaders, notably the Sultan of Sokoto, the Shehu of Borno, the Emir of Gwandu and the host emirs of Katsina and Daura, as well as the various emirs and chiefs from all over Nigeria and the neighboring countries who came in person or sent representatives.”

Daura also thanked business leaders who visited Daura in the persons of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Isyaka Rabi’u, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, Kola Adesina, and Nasiru Danu.

He added: “We also take this opportunity to thank the entire citizens of this country and those of other nations represented by their missions in Nigeria.

“All of Nigeria came out in force to bury Buhari and condole with us and pray for him.

“We are deeply grateful for the visits, the condolence messages, and prayers for him.

“We are thankful to all.

“We respect your prayers as I and the family go through this period.

“May the Almighty Allah bless and reward you all.”

