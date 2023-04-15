Buhari extols renowned educationist, Funke Ibrahim at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared the joyous occasion of Funke Ibrahim’s 60thbirthday with the teaching profession, family and friends.

The President in a press release signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Saturday, saluted the renowned educationist and Executive Director/Principal of Funtaj International Schools, Abuja, for close to 30 years of teaching, grooming and raising leaders.

President Buhari rejoiced with Ibrahim on the landmark age, and her many achievements, including the goodwill of starting a crèche to help busy mothers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which grew into one of the largest educational institutions, with pre-nursery, nursery, primary and boarding secondary schools, and overtime, turned into most families’ choice for quality education.

As the educationist turns 60, the President extolled her large-heartedness and foresight for inspiring many graduates to take up teaching as a career, particularly in the FCT, training and retraining her staff, at home and abroad, and extending her vision to the less privileged by donating educational materials, building classrooms and regularly sensitizing communities on the value of education, especially in the hinterland.

President Buhari congratulated Ibrahim, and her spouse, Tajudeen, for their leading role in pioneering private sector educational development in the FCT and encouraging the growth and spread of more schools, hiring seasoned scholars, like Head of Schools, Leslie Nnebedum, who taught the first family’s children in Kaduna.

The President prayed for more years of good health, strength and wisdom for Ibrahim and her family.