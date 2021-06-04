President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Lantang, Plateau State, again extolled the military qualities of the late Lt-General Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro, a one-time Chief of Defence Staff, days after describing him as one of the finest soldiers the Nigerian Army has ever produced.

In a funeral oration read on his behalf by the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd), at the burial ceremony of the late Dogonyaro, President Buhari said General Dogonyaro was “an icon of professionalism, bravery and discipline as amply demonstrated in the attributes he displayed in his national and international military assignments.”

He noted further that the late general was a reference point and would remain a source of inspiration for several officers, serving and retired.

“He was a great son of Nigeria, widely known for his uncommon loyalty to his country, a virtue which at this critical period of nationhood Nigeria needs from all of us,” Buharri added.

In a letter of condolence delivered by the presidential delegation to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, President Buhari said: “Laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country.

“His (Dogonyaro’s) many contributions will be remembered for years to come. I pray that Almighty God will grant his family and the entire people of Plateau State the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, one of the late General’s children, Ibrahim, thanked the president “for his love and care for the Dogonyaro family.”

those who accompanied the Minister of Defence in the president's delegation to the event include the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline K. Tallen; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.