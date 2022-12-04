News

Buhari expresses profound sorrow at the demise of Ambassador Akawu 

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound sorrow at the death of Ambassador Rabi’u Akawu, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission, describing him as a skilled diplomat who handled several assignments efficiently.

“It is a huge loss to the country,” said the President, adding that “Ambassador Akawu’s significant contribution to the increasing cooperation and the strengthening of relationships between our brotherly states will always be remembered.

“My thoughts are with his family in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” the President stated.



