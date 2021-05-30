President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage and disgust over the heinous murder of Adamawa politician, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri, Imo State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Reacting to the development on Sunday in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, the president said: “I’m repulsed by such premeditated and gruesome murder of Gulak by evil people who are determined to undermine the peace, unity and territorial integrity of our country.”

He, however, stressed that nobody or group of people who engage in such despicable acts should expect to go free.

“We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice,” he said.

President Buhari condoled with the family of the deceased, the people and government of Adamawa State as well as his friends and associates of the deceased all over the country.