Buhari expresses grief over Emir of Gaya’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, describing him as “one of the finest traditional rulers in the country who brought dignity, simplicity and respect to the institution.”

The president described the late monarch as a gentleman who served his people with passion and selflessness, and who will be remembered for his commitment to the development of his domain.

He commiserated with the government of Kano State, the Gaya Emirate Council and the family of the deceased, and prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds abundantly.