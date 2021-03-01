President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with prominent Lagos politician and mother of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila, as she turns 91 on March 2, 2021.

The President’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday.

Adesina said: “The President felicitates with the United Kingdom-trained nurse, who, after her foray into politics, became the first elected female Local Government chairman in Lagos State, under the Lateef Jakande administration.

“President Buhari greets her family, political associates, and well-wishers, noting that Mama Gbajabiamila has served Lagos State and the country well, having been for many years a member of the Federal and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

“He commends Alhaja Gbajabiamila’s piety to all and sundry, as she’s a foremost leader in the Ansar-u-Deen Society of Nigeria, which pedestals her as an accomplished person in the spiritual realm, along with successes on the professional and political fronts.

“President Buhari wishes the nonagenarian greater joy and good health, praying that she would continue to rejoice in her children, among whom is Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives.”