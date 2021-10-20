Buhari, Erdogan in bilateral talks in Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, who is on a two-day official visit to Nigeria.

The visiting president arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 11.10a.m, and was received by Buhari at the forecourt of the Villa.

Buhari and Erdogan immediately went into a closed door bilateral meeting to renew the bond of friendship between Nigeria and Turkey.

A statement on the Turkish president’s visit to Nigeria on Tuesday by Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, said the two leaders were expected to consider about 24 bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs).

The Turkish leader, who arrived from Angola on Tuesday, will depart for Togo at the end of his visit.

Erdogan, who last visited Nigeria on March 2, 2016, was accompanied by the Turkish First Lady, Mrs Emine Erdogan