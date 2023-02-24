Buhari, Emefiele will expire on Saturday — Adams Oshiomhole + Video

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has tackled President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over the Federal Government’s Naira redesign policy.

Oshiomhole, the candidate of the APC for Edo North Senatorial District, said this in a video that has gone vital.

The former two-term Governor of Edo State was said to be addressing traders at Jattu Market in Auchi area of Edo North Senatorial District.

He said Buhari had no alternative but to respect the Supreme Court’s decision because it supersedes his directive on the Naira redesign policy.

He questioned why Buhari, who is also a member of the APC, did not implement the same policy on the eve of his reelection in 2019, and why he was now attempting to sabotage another person’s election with such policy.

He pleaded with the market women not to throw away their old Naira notes because, according to the Supreme Court, their Naira remains legal tender.

He also stated that Emiefele would expire after the presidential election on Saturday.

Speaking in pidgin English, Oshiomhole said: “All this wahala wey Buhari put for currency change, my hand no dey inside.

“Our party don tell Buhari, wait if you want change currency, you should not change am during election.

“Wetin you no change during your time, you wan make am spoil another person time, e no good.

“At this point, nah only God we go dey fear.

“He has to obey the Supreme Court.

“Supreme Court judgement is superior to the pronouncement of the president.

“That is the Nigerian law.

“Under Nigerian democracy, the Supreme Court, once it is pronounced, the president must obey.

“Because every where I go, I disassociate myself.

“Because the truth is, the money in your hand, no be you print ham.

“The colour wey e wear.

“No be you choose am.

“Nah them choose am.

“If they say dey want to change it, make them give you the new ones.

“Now they want to remove the old ones, they no give you the new ones.

“So if you have the old money, don’t throw it away.

“On this matter, President Buhari is on his own.

“Your Naira will remain valid according to the Supreme Court.

“Don’t throw away your Naira, keep it.

“By the time you finish voting on Saturday, Emefiele the Central Bank Governor, will expire.

“Your money will not expire.

“But the president will expire.”