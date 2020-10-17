President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday took stock of the flood situation across the country and authorized the dispatch of special teams to deliver urgently needed assistance to 12 states most ravaged by the disaster.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

The president listed the states to receive the teams conveying reinforcement of reliefs and other equipment through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to include: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, Anambra, Delta, Kano, Jigawa, Rivers, Bayelsa and Adamawa.

He noted that some of the states earlier reached with the first wave of support from the Presidency included: Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kaduna.

Buhari expressed the nation’s sympathy to the victims of the floods, many of whom had lost family members, homes and valued investments in agricultural crops and livestock.

The president underscored the need for additional coordination between the federal and state government agencies dealing with the issues, and for improved forecast and warning systems to avert similar calamities.