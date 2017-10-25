Buhari didn’t take photograph with Maina – Presidency + controversial photo

The Presidency on Tuesday disclaimed a photograph circulating on the social media purportedly showing a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, with President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The undated photograph was apparently taken after Juma’at prayers at the State House Mosque.

Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, posted a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, @garshehu, saying that the person being mistaken for Maina is actually Hon. Ado Doguwa, representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives.

The Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity tweeted: “There is a photograph all over the Social Media of President @MBuhari, Senate President @bukolasaraki and Hon. Ado Garba Doguwa Alhassan being mistaken to be the embattled ex-chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

“Hon. Doguwa is the Chief Whip of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State.

“The Speaker could not attend the event because he is a Christian.

“Please be guided!”