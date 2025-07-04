Buhari didn’t achieve all but his administration better than Tinubu’s — Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has claimed that even though former President Muhammadu Buhari did not achieve everything, his administration outperformed the current government of President Bola Tinubu.

Amaechi was among top politicians who unveiled the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political platform for the coalition against Tinubu’s administration in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Not everything was achieved. Buhari will tell you that he did not achieve all that he planned for. But then, he was better than the current government by all standards,” he stated on Thursday during an interview on ‘Politics Today’, a programme on Channels Television.

Amaechi highlighted security and institutional independence as areas where Buhari outperformed Tinubu.

“In terms of security, Buhari focused on it. In transportation, I’m open to a new challenge. Again, the independence of INEC was higher in Buhari’s government than now.

“Now, they can’t even register a party because government officials are telling them not to. Those who applied to INEC for registration — their rents have expired,” he said.

The former Rivers State governor accused the Tinubu administration of mishandling the economy, insisting it has worsened poverty across the country.

“The current government has completely buried the economy. Any economy that does not put money in the pockets of individuals in Nigeria is not an economic policy.

“You’re making savings from removing the subsidy, from floating the naira — where is the money? Where is it going?” he asked.

