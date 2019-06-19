Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have said the list of ministers was not part of their discussion when they met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, revealed this to State House Correspondents after the meeting.

Bagudu said the position of the PGF is that President Buhari should appoint whosoever he can work with.

He said: “This morning (yesterday), Mr. President graciously granted audience to Progressive Governors Forum.

“We came to congratulate him on the National Assembly elections and thank him for the confidence he had in the PGF members who participated actively in all the processes that led to the emergence of Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker (House of Representatives) and Ahmed Wase as Deputy Speaker.

“Furthermore, we used the opportunity to thank Mr. President in all he has been doing and all the successes recorded in the areas which he campaigned upon and, by extension, our party, which are security, economy and accountability.

“We are quite happy with his support for states where close to N2 trillion was given to states in form of restructuring of loans, refund on federal roads, refund for Paris Club, which has helped encourage economic activities in the states, payment of salaries, payment of pensions, payment of gratuities and overall investment by infrastructural spending.

“We are also appreciative of increased investment in agriculture, which has been because of conscious decision to support agriculture as a way out of economic challenges and provide economic growth.

“We also congratulate Mr. President that despite drop in incomes, the value for money that he insists upon has begun to pay off in terms of more security across the country even though some challenges still remain; he is working hard on that with sincerity.

“Last and not the least, we offer to work with Mr. President continuously to ensure that we increase economic performance, security of our country and social cohesion.”

Those who attended the meeting were Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Mai-Mala Buni (Yobe) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).