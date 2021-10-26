Buhari departs Abuja for Investment Summit, lesser hajj

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to participate in the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

The presidential aircraft conveying Buhari and few members of his entourage took-off at about 4:10pm in Abuja.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, on Monday said the President would be joined at the 5th edition of the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, captains of industry and energy experts to discuss issues on the future of investments across the globe.

Shehu said: “The three-day event, with the theme, Investment in Humanity, which will host global executives and asset managers, will deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others.”

According to Shehu, the President will perform the lesser Hajj in Madinah and Makkah before returning to the country on Friday.

Those accompanying the president on the trip include the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Minister of Communications; Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami; and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

Others are the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai; and Managing Director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji.

Some of the invitees from the private sector include Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi, Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe, Leo Stan Ekeh, Alan Seinfield and Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.