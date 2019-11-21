President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian entrepreneur, Temi Giwa-Tubosun, inaugural winner of the Africa Business Hero Award, founded by renowned Chinese technology entrepreneur, Jack Ma.

The President’s congratulatory message is communicated through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the Award, accompanied by a cash prize of 250,000 dollars, is only the latest in a series of inspiring wins by Giwa-Tubosun in recent years.

He added that the award was a testament to the vision and doggedness which had helped grow the Startup she founded, LifeBank, into an organisation to reckon with on Nigeria’s and Africa’s healthcare and technology landscapes.

The President acknowledged the huge impact LifeBank had made ”in a relatively short time, by delivering blood, oxygen and other medical products to hospitals in a timely and efficient manner, thus helping save countless lives”.

President Buhari reiterated the commitment of his administration to creating the right environment for business and innovation to thrive in the country.

He assured that the efforts put in place so far, ”which have seen Nigeria rise a total of 39 places on the World Bank’s Doing Business Index in the last three years, will be pursued even more vigorously”.

The President added that the administration would continue its active engagement with leading minds in the technology and creative sectors including through the Advisory Group on Technology and Creativity, under the National Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council chaired by the Vice President.

He urged Nigerian youth to emulate Giwa-Tubosun’s can-do spirit and problem-solving approach, as well as her firm belief in the potential of her fatherland.

President Buhari further wished her greater successes in the months and years ahead, and urged her to use ”this latest recognition as a stepping stone to even more impactful and transformative work”.