Buhari congratulates Timawus Mathias at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media world in celebrating veteran broadcaster, columnist and media consultant, Chief Timawus Mathias, as he turns 70.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari sends warm felicitations to friends, family and professional colleagues of the renowned journalist.

The President noted that Mathias had spent most his time writing and counseling institutions and governments on the value of effective and integrated communication.

Buhari believes that Mathias’ early foray into journalism was divinely orchestrated as he worked with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for a while, before moving to the Nigeria Television Authority and hitting the limelight with Verdict’83 in 1983.

He, therefore, commended “the versatility of the media professional, who continues to inspire and mentor young people into journalism by utilising modern digital tools of communication, and remaining active on social media”.

The President prayed that almighty God would grant Mathias longer life, good health to enjoy his passion, and more fruitful years of service to the nation.