Buhari congratulates Super Falcons 

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Falcons on their victory over the Banyana Banyanya of South Africa on Saturday at the just ended Awcon 2018 championship.

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Falcons on their victory over the Banyana Banyanya of South Africa on Saturday at the just ended AWCON 2018 championship.

The President expressed particular delight at the discipline and commitment exhibited by the country’s senior women football team despite the stiff resistance of their South African counterparts.

Noting that the Super Falcons had earlier qualified to represent Nigeria at yje FIFA Women World Cup tournament in France next year, President Buhari described winning the AWCON for the third consecutive and ninth overall as the icing on the cake.

Saluting the country’s football ambassadors for doing their fatherland proud and clear dominance on the Afriican continent, he urged them to approach the France 2019 competition with clear focus and determination to excel on the global stage.

President Buhari also commended the technical crew, the Nigeria Football Federation, supporters club and all football loving citizens for adequately preparing and supporting the players, enjoining all stakeholders not relent in rallying round the country’s football representatives going forward.

“I have never doubted the capacity of Nigerian’s to ecc when given the right support,” he noted.