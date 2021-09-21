Buhari congratulates Senator Rochas Okorocha on 59th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated the former Imo State governor and senator representing Imo West, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, on his 59th birthday, September 22, 2021.

The president in a letter he signed congratulated Okorocha on your 59th birthday, “heralded by years of achievements, most significantly the contributions to nation building.”

He said: “I have followed, with keen interest, your visionary leadership style, political tendencies and development strides, both in the private and public sectors, and fully note your penchant for always fighting for the wellbeing of the (under- privileged.

“I commend the Rochas Foundation, your charity organization, which continues to inspire and touch lives across the nation, without ethnic, religious or political coloration.

“On your 59th birthday, I join members of our political party, All Progressives Party (APC), to wish you well on your journey of service to the nation and humanity.”