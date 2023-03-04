Buhari congratulates Rev. Akinwale on appointment as Archbishop

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Most Rev. Michael Akinwale as he officially assumes office as the new Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese of the Methodist Church Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, the president wished the Archbishop a successful enthronement ceremony on March 5, 2023.

The enthronement will be performed by the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, Oliver Ali Aba.

He commended Akinwale for his services to the Church particularly during his immediate past position as the Secretary of Conference.

Buhari expressed confidence that Akinwale would deploy his wealth of experience to do greater exploits in his new post in Abuja.

The president enjoined the Archbishop and other Church leaders to use their exalted positions to preach love, unity and peaceful co-existence among their followers, especially during this period of general elections in the country.

“Our religious leaders have a crucial role to play in promoting brotherhood in our nation since they command large following and should serve as vanguards of peace and stability.

”As role models, their utterances and messages have the capacity to influence their listeners positively or negatively,” he maintained

Buhari also prayed for Akinwale to have a blessed tenure as he continues to serve God and humanity in his new capacity in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.