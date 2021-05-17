President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Professor Ibrahim Abubakar, a world-leading scholar in the field of infectious disease epidemiology, on his appointment as the new Dean of the University College, London (UCL) Faculty of Population Health Sciences.

He appreciated the unflinching support Professor Abubakar has provided to public health institutions in Nigeria in the area of control and prevention of communicable diseases.

Trained in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) as a medical doctor, Professor Abubakar holds a Master of Science degree from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a DPH from the University of Cambridge and a PhD from the University of East Anglia.

President Buhari expressed the hope that the new dean will bring his extensive wealth of experience and skills in public health to his new role.

“Professor Abubakar’s professional records span from his outstanding leadership at the Institute for Global Health in the last five years to extensive research in infectious disease epidemiology, migration and health, leading to his election to the Fellowship of the Academy of Medical Sciences in 2020.

“President Buhari extends his best wishes to the unassuming achiever, widely admired by his peers, as he settles down to his new role from August 1, 2021,” said a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu.