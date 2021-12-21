Buhari congratulates pioneer DG of NIA, Chief A.K. Horsfall at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to pioneer Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Chief Albert Korubo Horsfall, the Se-Kuro of Kalabari and Izon Ebi Dou Owei of Ijaw land, on his 80th birthday, December 22, 2021, rejoicing with family and friends on the milestone.

President Buhari extols Chief Horsfall’s courage and diligence in serving the country, starting out as a Police Officer in 1962, and rising steadily in the nation’s security structure to become Deputy Director General of the National Security Organisation (NSO), first Director General of NIA, which was responsible for Nigeria’s foreign intelligence, and fifth Director General of the State Security Service.

The President notes the excellence that continually trailed the service of the legal practitioner, who also accepted to support various governments by taking up responsibilities as first Chairman of Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC), Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Development, Rehabilitation of Militants and Delinquent Rivers State Youth and a member of National Constitutional Conference, 2014.

President Buhari congratulates Chief Horsfall as he turns an octogenarian, assuring that his dedication to national unity and development will continue to stand out, particularly the historic positions he has held in security system, and the significant roles he played at critical moments, like the Nigerian civil war, 1967-1970.

The President prays that the Almighty God will grant him good health and more strength.