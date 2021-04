President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The president joins family and friends to celebrate the governor, thanking God for a life of service to his state and the nation.

While wishing him many more years in good health, the president urges the former minister to rededicate his life to working for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Benue State.