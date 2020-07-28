President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a leader of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, on his 60th birthday.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday conveyed the message.

Shehu said: “President Buhari felicitates with Sen. Obanikoro, his family and friends on the auspicious occasion, describing him as a classic example of a grassroots politician, who served as Local Council Chairman, Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture, Senator, High Commissioner to Ghana and Minister of State, Foreign Affairs.

“As the former minister turns 60, President Buhari commends his dedication to the APC, particularly the contributions he made towards the success of the party at state and federal levels in the last election.

“The President wishes him many more years of good health, strength and service to the nation.”

—