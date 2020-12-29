President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with new World Boxing Federation International Super Featherweight Champion, Ridwan “The Scorpion” Oyekola, joining all Nigerians to celebrate the historical feat after 57 years.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, the President affirmed that Oyekola’s victory over an Argentine fighter, Lucas Montessino, brought more glory to the country in a sport where another Nigerian, Anthony Joshua, consistently blazes the trail, enjoining all youths to diligently follow their passion to the point of global recognition and celebration.

Shehu added: “President Buhari believes the new Super Featherweight Champion realised his dream after many years of focus and discipline, urging more commitment to sustain his place in history, after the Late Dick Tiger.

“The President equally commends the Local Organising Committee for the WBF Title Match, which held in Nigeria.”