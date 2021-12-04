Buhari congratulates new LCCI council chair, Olawale-Cole

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with Dr Michael Olawale-Cole on his installation as the 36th President/Chairman of Council of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce/Industry.

This is as he expressed confidence that the new Chairman will bring his track record of excellence to the position.

Buhari’s felicitations is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, titled ‘President Buhari congratulates 36th President/Chairman of Council of LCCI, Asiwaju Dr. Michael Olawale-cole’.

According to Adesina, “The President salutes Board and members of LCCI, founded in 1888, for setting standards over the years in the country and beyond, particularly in advising and influencing government policies and attracting investments.

“President Buhari believes the emergence of Dr Olawale-Cole further demonstrates the institution’s penchant for relevance and effectiveness, while looking forward to working with the leadership.