President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Alhaji Ahmad Gunna, the newly appointed Emir of Kagara by Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, urged the new Emir to use the wealth of experience garnered in the public sector to serve his people and bring development to his domain.

Gunna was until his appointment Chairman of the state’s Revenue Board.

With the security challenges facing the country, the president equally urged the new Emir to use his position as a grassroots personality to engender protection of lives and property.

According to him, the traditional institution has a great role to play in security.

Buhari prayed that the time of the new Emir would bring peace, security, development and progress to Kagara.

Gunna, to be known as Ahmad Attahiru II, succeeds Alhaji Salihu Tanko, who passed away recently.