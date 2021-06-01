President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of congratulations to the newly elected executive of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), led by Mustapha Isah, who won a second term of office as president.

The guild’s election took place in Kano during its just concluded convention.

While expressing good wishes for Isah’s new tenure as president, President Buhari also congratulated those who emerged as members of the Standing Committee, both the re-elected and the ones who won fresh seats.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, President Buhari expressed his delight at the rancour-free conduct of the elections and the unanimous acceptance of the outcome, saying this has set a good standard for other unions to copy.

He called on the newly-elected executive to join his administration in the efforts to rid the country of fake news and to avoid negativism, advising the media to abstain from content that is against the maintenance of law and order and the sustenance of national security.

Buhari, while calling for partnership with the guild, said the media and the government working together “can, and will build a strong, safe, secure and inclusive Nigeria.”