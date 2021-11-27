Buhari congratulates Lee Engineering Group at 30

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with major indigenous player in the oil and gas industry, Lee Engineering Group, as it marks 30 years of its establishment.

The President greets the Chairman of the Group, Dr. Leemon Ikpea, the management and staff, as they celebrate the milestone with a thanksgiving service, November 28, 2021.

He saluted the commitment and resourcefulness of the engineering group, which undertakes key projects in the oil and gas industry that used to be the exclusive preserve of multinational companies.

President Buhari wished Lee Engineering Group greater successes, urging it to ensure that local content remains a focal area, while providing jobs for teeming Nigerians.