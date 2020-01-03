President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof. Theophilus Princewill, Natural Ruler of Kalabari Kingdom, Rivers State, on the occasion of his 90th birthday on January 4, 2020.

The president’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

President Buhari said in a letter to King Princewill: “As Your Majesty attains the grand age of 90, I join you and the people of Kalabari Kingdom to celebrate and thank God for a life well spent, particularly in the service of your people and Community Development”.

He prayed for God’s protection and prosperity of the Kingdom and people of Kalabari under His Majesty’s leadership.

The president also wished the nonagenarian Natural Ruler longer life and continued good health.