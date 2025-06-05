Buhari congratulates Gwandu Emir over court victory

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated retired Major-General Muhammad Bashar, Emir of Gwandu over his Supreme Court victory.

This is contained in a statement by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that Bashar won the 23 years legal battle between him and the deposed Emir of Gwandu, retired Major Haruna Jokolo following a split decision by the Supreme Court on Monday.

The Supreme Court held that the deposed Emir of Gwandu did not initiate the suit via due process of law.

The court held that pre-action notice is crucial to be served on the Governor of Kebbi State, and the deposed Emir did not issue a petition to Governor before initiating the action.

Buhari applauded his friend, Iliyasu, who is also a course mate in the military, for the well deserved victory.

Shehu said in a telephone call from London, Buhari expressed his felicitations to the Emir, urging him to do more to build on the successes and achievements he attained, even as he faced a challenging distraction from the prolonged litigation.

“You have always worked for the betterment of your people and the nation, even under those circumstances. I hope you will continue to promote peace, happiness, and prosperity of the people in Gwandu Emirate and beyond.

“I thank Allah for this victory and pray for your long life and good health,” he said.

