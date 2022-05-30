Buhari congratulates Gov. Abiodun on 62nd birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

The President in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu joined family, friends and well-wishers in praying for God’s continued guidance, strength and wisdom for the governor who is a shining example of a leader who works round the clock to meet the expectations of his people.

The President, in the statement recognized the important contributions the Governor of the Gateway State has made and continues to make in national development and trusts that the celebration of another birth year in health and joy will continue to inspire him to do more for a better future for Ogun people and Nigerians.