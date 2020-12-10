President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on his re-election for a second term in office.

Buhari congratulated the Ghanaian president in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

The Nigerian leader also praised the people of Ghana on the successful conduct of their country’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said with the right institutions and political leadership in place, constitutional democracy in the West African sub-region “has come to stay.”

Buhari appealed to other contestants in the elections to put the national interest above personal and partisan considerations and maintain the peace, while seeking resolution of grievances through established legal avenues.

Buhari, who noted that Nigeria and Ghana shared close historic and cultural ties, said he was looking forward to working with his Ghanaian counterpart to realise shared goals such as peace, security, and prosperity for the benefit of the citizens of both countries.

The Nigerian leader wished Akufo-Addo a successful second tenure, peace and stability in his country as well as improved bilateral relations between the two countries.