Buhari congratulates former NTA DG, Sola Omole at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Director General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Olusola Adesina Omole, on his 70th birthday, November 14, 2021, joining family and friends to celebrate with the renowned public communications expert.

The President congratulates the former Director General for many achievements in his career, with vast experience in journalism working with Daily Times, Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) now Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and public affairs in Chevron.

President Buhari affirms that Omole brought his experience, network and passion to bear on NTA, with many reforms that have repositioned the media house for modern digital broadcasting, with rich contents also for viewers.

As the former NTA boss turns 70, the President prays for good health and greater service to God and mankind.